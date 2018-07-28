Angus the C. difficile sniffing dog visits Vernon hospital

Angus is one of two dogs in the world that has been trained to sniff out C. difficile, a harmful bacteria often found in hospitals. C. difficile is one of several bacteria “superbugs” that are largely immune to treatment and are particularly bad for individuals with auto-immune diseases. Despite hard work of cleaning staff, it is often difficult to eradicate — C. diff spores can last up to five months. Hospitals are of particular concern as many patients have weakened immune systems. Angus visited the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Friday.

