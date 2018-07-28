Angus is one of two dogs in the world trained to detect C. difficile. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Angus the C. difficile sniffing dog visits Vernon hospital

C. difficile detection dogs are a cheaper option to detect this dangerous bacteria often found in hospitals.

Angus is one of two dogs in the world that has been trained to sniff out C. difficile, a harmful bacteria often found in hospitals. C. difficile is one of several bacteria “superbugs” that are largely immune to treatment and are particularly bad for individuals with auto-immune diseases. Despite hard work of cleaning staff, it is often difficult to eradicate — C. diff spores can last up to five months. Hospitals are of particular concern as many patients have weakened immune systems. Angus visited the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Friday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on

 

Detection dogs are trained the same way as bomb detection dogs. They are a much cheaper and quicker option to technological/machine detection devices. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Previous story
Smoky Skies Bulletin Updated
Next story
Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

Angus the C. difficile sniffing dog visits Vernon hospital

C. difficile detection dogs are a cheaper option to detect this dangerous bacteria often found in hospitals.

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

B.C. Prosecution: Don’t criminalize protesters

Kinder Morgan protesters organize petition against criminal charges

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Directors want four lanes on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Penticton

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

Nearly 100 firefighters on scene of Placer Mountain blaze near Princeton

BC Wildfire continues to keep close eye on Snowy Mountain

Most Read