Regional Animal Protection Society. (RAPS/Facebook)

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

The Regional Animal Protection Society is investigating after six puppies were found dead in the parking lot of a Richmond hotel on Saturday.

RAPS CEO Eyal Lichtmann said they don’t know how the puppies ended up here but that it looks like a litter was dumped in the parking lot of the Hilton Vancouver Airport.

Lichtmann said he couldn’t say why the puppies were left there but said there’s no excuse when there are other options available.

“There could be 100 reasons for why a person did this,” he said.

“But here was no reason to let the puppies die… there was no reason to have them strewn across a parking lot.”

Lichtmann said anyone who cannot take care of a litter of puppies can always bring them into the RAPS animal hospital.

“We can try to save the puppies’ lives, to the point they can be adopted out,” he said.

Lichtmann said that this incident is luckily rare, and that people come to RAPS to learn how to care for a litter, especially if it’s not expected.

“We’ve head numerous people who don’t know how to take care of a litter,” he said.

“Sometimes not all mother dogs know how to take care of their puppies, so we show them how.”

For people who cannot take care of puppies even with help, Lichtmann said “there’s no shame whatsoever” in bringing them to the shelter or animal hospital.

Lichtmann said RAPS will work with owners to fix the mother dog and provide the care needed for both mom and puppies.

