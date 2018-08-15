Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

“A group of concerned Kelowna citizens as well as groups will be present at the Ribfest media launch (Wednesday) at 1 p.m.,” read an email from Karen Stiewe.

Rotary’s Ribfest, Stiewe said, does nothing but cause harm to the environment, support obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, heart attack and stroke.

“In addition, I’m sure you’ve seen how the animals suffer, as recently shown on Facebook by KARMA, in a Kamloops transport truck,” she wrote. “Many (pigs) dies in transport. Our goal was to have a dialogue with Rotary about creating an event that aligns with their values as an organization. They dismissed us in favor of raising funds for an unhealthy and unethical event.”

In the letter Stiewe references, these concerns are further highlighted and at the media event today they intend to have two doctors on site to discuss the issue further. They will also be at the actual RibFest Aug. 24.

READ MORE: RIBFEST TO RETURN TO KELOWNA

A Facebook Group for Anonymous for the Voiceless also says they will be holding a ‘Cube of Truth’ event at City Park on Friday, Aug. 24, when Ribfest takes place.

“The Cube of Truth is a peaceful static demonstration akin to an art performance. This demonstration operates in a structured manner that triggers curiosity and interest from the public; we attempt to lead bystanders to a vegan conclusion through a combination of local standard-practice animal exploitation footage and conversations with a value-based sales approach,” reads a post about that event.

RibFest

The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest uses 100 per cent of the proceeds for community and charitable purposes. This year, JoeAnna’s House is their beneficiary.

It provides short term accommodations for families from outside the Central Okanagan whose loved ones are receiving specialized health care at the Kelowna General Hospital, thus enabling families to be together when they need it most.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.