Animals rescued from barn blaze

Fire breaks out at dairy operation outside Lumby

A barn fire Saturday added to the record year of call-outs for the Lumby Fire Department.

Crews were called to a report of a blaze at a dairy farm operation on Dure Meadow Road at 6:30 p.m. on a frosty Saturday evening.

“We were there until midnight,” said fire chief Tony Clayton. “The cold made things difficult for us. Guys’ breathing apparatuses were freezing faster than they were thawing.”

Temperatures were over -20 C at the time of the fire.

Lumby crews received assistance from their colleagues at the Lavington Fire Department.

The barn housed approximately 80 dairy cows and about 30 dairy calves.

Farm staff were able to get all of the animals out without injury.

“There was another barn on the property so staff got the animals there to keep them warm,” said Clayton. “The fire did not disrupt the operation as they were milking cows by 5 a.m. the next day.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Clayton said a tractor parked outside the barn caught fire and spread to the structure. Damage was limited to a corner area used for calf-rearing.

What caused the tractor to catch fire, said Clayton, remains under investigation.

Nobody was hurt in the fire which was the 125th call-out for the department in 2017, up from the record-setting 119 the year before.

“We never had more than 100 calls before that,” said Clayton.

The farm operation had insurance for the barn.

Previous story
Update: Kelowna man charged with killing wife, daughters
Next story
Vernon’s New Years baby born 5:10 p.m. Jan.1

Just Posted

Vernon’s New Years baby born 5:10 p.m. Jan.1

It’s a girl

Temperatures expected to warm up this week

Temperatures expected to warm above zero this week for much of the Okanagan - Shuswap region

Animals rescued from barn blaze

Fire breaks out at dairy operation outside Lumby

The global spirit of giving continues year round

Helping others doesn’t need to be limited to the holiday season

Reel Reviews: The year in reviews

Brian Taylor and Peter Howe recount their highlights and lowlights from 2017 cinema

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

Local students test a possible career as firefighters

Fire Chief for a day

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death Alexandru Radita, a 15-year-old, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

Polar bear dippers rise to the occasion in Penticton

One hundred brave souls take the plunge New Year’s Day

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Most Read