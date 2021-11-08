Annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip back in person for 2022

The annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip is back in person for 2022.
Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s (CRIS) eighth annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip is being hosted on Jan. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. on Tugboat Beach in Kelowna. The event is CRIS’s largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s ability to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled people. This year, CRIS aims to raise $50,000.
“We know how important outdoor recreation activities are for people’s mental and physical health — especially over the past two years. We want to be able to continue breaking down barriers to access and providing our specialized and unique services, but are heavily reliant on fundraisers and the generous support of our community to do so,” said event organizer Briann Audet.
Those who want to be a part of the event can purchase tickets on the official event website. Pre-registration is encouraged.
