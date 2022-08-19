Annual shutdown of Vernon pool nears

It’s once again time for the Vernon Aquatic Centre’s annual shutdown.
The pool and fitness gym will be closed from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25 while staff complete major maintenance and deep cleaning.
“We look forward to welcoming back our customers on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 a.m.,” Greater Vernon Recreation said.
Membership holders will have their memberships adjusted accordingly.
Fall registration for Vernon, Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C will open Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m. for in-person and online registration (no phone registration). All other areas will be able to register starting Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.
