Annual shutdown of Vernon pool nears

The recreation facility will be closed for a month starting Monday

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 for annual maintenance. (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).

It’s once again time for the Vernon Aquatic Centre’s annual shutdown.

The pool and fitness gym will be closed from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25 while staff complete major maintenance and deep cleaning.

“We look forward to welcoming back our customers on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 a.m.,” Greater Vernon Recreation said.

Membership holders will have their memberships adjusted accordingly.

Fall registration for Vernon, Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C will open Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m. for in-person and online registration (no phone registration). All other areas will be able to register starting Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. The Active Living Guide was in this week’s Morning Star newspaper.

