The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 for annual maintenance. (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 for annual maintenance. (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).

Annual shutdown of Vernon pool nears

The recreation facility will be closed for a month starting Monday

It’s once again time for the Vernon Aquatic Centre’s annual shutdown.

The pool and fitness gym will be closed from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25 while staff complete major maintenance and deep cleaning.

“We look forward to welcoming back our customers on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 a.m.,” Greater Vernon Recreation said.

Membership holders will have their memberships adjusted accordingly.

Fall registration for Vernon, Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C will open Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m. for in-person and online registration (no phone registration). All other areas will be able to register starting Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. The Active Living Guide was in this week’s Morning Star newspaper.

READ MORE: Aging Vernon park trees cut down

READ MORE: Kids dive into immersive ocean experience at Okanagan Science Centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

recreationSwimmingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton retirement facility helps with Keremeos Creek wildfire farm evacuation
Next story
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years

Just Posted

Lawrence Pickrem in hospital.
Calgary man falls 2 storeys after Vernon Airbnb balcony gives way

Gail Quibell photo
BREAKING: BC Wildfire responds to blaze in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 for annual maintenance. (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).
Annual shutdown of Vernon pool nears

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Inclusive playground celebrated at Vernon’s Marshall Field Park