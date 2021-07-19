Another 156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. since Friday

Canadian and U.S. flags fly above the Peace Arch at the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C. Canada has announced U.S. residents can visit without border testing starting Aug. 9 if they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS

B.C. public health teams confirmed 56 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, 60 on Sunday and 40 more on Monday, with two additional deaths related to the coronavirus in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.

B.C. reported 54 new confirmed infections on Thursday and 45 on Friday, with the seven-day moving average of daily cases dipping to 41 by the end of last week.

As senior care homes entered their first day of expanded visitation under public health orders effective July 19, the health ministry reported one new outbreak at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge, the first in more than a week. An acute care outbreak at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital continues to be monitored, with all other B.C. hospitals, long-term care and assisted living facilities free of infections with most staff and residents vaccinated.

There are currently 653 active cases of COVID-19 being monitored, up one from Friday, with 49 people in hospital, down from 60 on Friday, and 12 in intensive care, the same as Friday’s total.

The new cases from July 17 to 19, by region, are:

• 13 new cases in Fraser Health, 163 active

• eight new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 259 active

• 21 new cases in Interior Health, 164 active

• one new case in Northern Health, 29 active

• two new cases in Island Health, 30 active

