A pop-up vaccine clinic stopped by Harrison Hot Springs in September. (Adam Louis/Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

A pop-up vaccine clinic stopped by Harrison Hot Springs in September. (Adam Louis/Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

Another 580 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 9 deaths

Now 378 people in hospital as northern restrictions added

B.C. public health teams reported another 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and nine additional deaths as further restrictions were placed on areas of the Northern Health region where hospitals are at capacity.

There are 378 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 14, up four in the past 24 hours and 153 in intensive care, the same as Wednesday. Of the nine deaths, five were in Interior Health, two in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, with 19 active outbreaks in senior care and acute care facilities in the province.

RELATED: Bars close, gatherings restricted in parts of Northern B.C.

RELATED: Canada still requires COVID-19 tests for U.S. visitors

From Oct. 6-12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases. From Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.

As of Oct. 14, 89.0% (4,123,354) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% (3,842,247) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases for Oct. 14 by region:

• 246 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,449 active

• 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 708 active

• 104 new cases in Interior Health, 831 active

• 129 new cases in Northern Health, 677 active

• 48 new cases in Island Health, 625 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Northern B.C. COVID-19 restrictions don’t extend west of Kitwanga

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers pay tribute to the long junior and senior hockey history in the city with its 60th anniversary B.C. Hockey League Retro Theme jersey. The league unveiled jerseys for all but the expansion Cranbrook Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 14. (BCHL Video Grab)
VIDEO: Vernon Vipers salute city’s lengthy hockey history in retro jersey

Lots of players surround this long pass attempt which was eventually knocked down by Kelowna Okanagan Sun Blue’s Bryce Beauchemin (81) in front of Vernon Magnums receiver Gabriel Adam during Southern Interior Football Conference Junior Bantam league play Sunday, Oct. 10, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Magnums leave Kelowna Sun feeling blue

Lake Country’s Peter Grier Elementary is one of five schools in the community with potential COVID-19 exposures listed. (Jennifer Smith - Calendar staff)
COVID-19 exposures at all five Lake Country schools

A recovery fund has been set up for the Okanagan Indian Band following the White Rock Lake wildfire, with a goal of raising $50,000. (OKIB photo)
Okanagan Indian Band raising recovery funds from White Rock Lake wildfire