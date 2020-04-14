Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

Another temporary foreign worker at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 20.

The announcement was made on April 13 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after an Interior Health (IH) medical health officer said she anticipated no further cases to be confirmed in the outbreak.

The only other outbreak in the region is at Okanagan Correctional Centre and remains at one confirmed case, though Henry said a ‘number’ of tests have come back negative.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in IH to 136. Over the past week, just eight new cases have been identified in the IH region.

B.C. had 25 new positive COVID-19 cases by April 12 and 20 more by April 13, bringing the total positive tests to 1,490 in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

New cases in the 20 affected B.C. senior care homes have risen to 254, with 11 new deaths over two days mostly attributed to those facilities, Henry said.

Henry noted that April 13 marks her 50th daily update on the pandemic, with hospitalized patients holding steady at 137 and 905 people recovered and out of care or home isolation.

“And I’m asking you to hold the line,” Henry said, in advice that has become familiar to B.C. residents. “This is not forever, but it is for now, and what you do makes a difference.”

-With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash
Next story
Man shot in North Kamloops, three in custody

Just Posted

Dancing with the Vernon Stars sidelined due to COVID-19

North Okanagan Hospice Society fundraiser on hold

UPDATE: Vernon woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

Blaze claims child’s belongings, friends pitch in to support

Get Outdoors! Who’s who in the Okanagan Owl world

An in-depth look into owl species spotted in Vernon, Silver Star and beyond

COVID-19: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band chime in for hospital workers

Trumpet band performs Easter Sunday show for shift change at VJH while practising social distancing

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

Okanagan Pet Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

The expo was set to debut in Kelowna on June 6 and 7 at the Kelowna Curling Club

Man shot in North Kamloops, three in custody

The victim is in hospital in serious condition

COVID-19: Internationally renowned virus specialist raised in Shuswap provides hopeful news

Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Kelowna hospital patient claims he was discharged too early due to COVID-19

Interior Health stated it follows a clinical process to review patients who are medically ready for discharge

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

Most Read