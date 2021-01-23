Another COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Kelowna school

A COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Black Mountain Elementary in Kelowna Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Google Image)

Interior Health confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Black Mountain Elementary School in Kelowna Saturday.

The potential exposure date is listed as Jan. 14 on Interior Health’s school exposure tracker.

According to School District 23, the person is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health will follow up directly with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS) will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any further actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the school community.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” COPS said in a press release Saturday, Jan. 23. “The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority.”

Yesterday an exposure was declared at Rutland senior Secondary.

Brendan Shykora

