A vehicle went into the CIBC at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna Friday afternoon. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Another crash into Kelowna CIBC, 2nd into same office

Truck went through window around 2:15p.m. on May 5

An unlucky streak of crashes has closed the CIBC at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in Kelowna for the rest of the day.

Around 2:15p.m. on May 5, a black truck went through a glass window at the bank. It was the third time that the bank has been hit by a vehicle, and the second into the exact same office.

A bank employee told Capital News that they saw the vehicle come across the lot at a fairly high speed. There were clients in the building at the time, but there were no injuries.

A vehicle went into the CIBC at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna Friday afternoon. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
A vehicle went into the CIBC at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna Friday afternoon. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

The driver was “shaken up”, the employee said, but did not appear to be injured.

Fire and police both attended the scene.

READ MORE: Two vehicle crash on Hollywood in Rutland

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared
Next story
VIDEO: Canada’s oldest Chinese temple at risk of shutting down if repairs aren’t made in Victoria

Just Posted

Residents in Grindrod are under a boil water notice effective Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo MCG)
Spring melt leads to boil water notice in Grindrod

More properties (marked in red) at Parkers Cove are being asked to evacuate. (OKIB)
Evacuation expanded to more homes on Westside as flooding continues

Using a sprinkler to water lawns is out in the City of Armstrong for the time being, as the city moved to Stage 2 water restrictions Friday, May 5. (File photo)
Armstrong increases water restrictions

Environment Canada has issued a severe weather statement for the Okanagan Friday, May 5. (File Photo)
Okanagan under severe thunderstorm watch

Pop-up banner image