YLW says Dec. 19-27 is the busiest time of the year

Day two of weather woes for air travellers.

Kelowna International Airport is experiencing more delays and cancellations on flights today, both incoming and outbound.

YLW says today, Dec. 19, is the start of the busiest travel days Dec. 19-27.

Aside from double checking your flight status online before heading to the airport, travellers are encouraged to check-in online, arrive two hours before any domestic flight, plan ahead for travel to and from YLW as parking will be limited.

READ MORE: Flight delays and cancellations in Kelowna with only one week to Christmas

Air TravelKelownaWeather