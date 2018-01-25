Photo: Richard Hallman Skier: Kim Vinet — at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Image: Facebook/Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

For the second day in a row, local ski hills are doing a happy dance after Mother Nature blanketed the hills with another round of fresh powder.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna got 22 centimetres of fresh powder over the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 215 cm.

Today is one of those days where you drop everything and head to the mountain! 18cm overnight and gorgeous bluebird…

Posted by Big White Ski Resort on Thursday, January 25, 2018

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort is reporting 14 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with an alpine base of 200 centimetres.

POW ALERT! 11cm+ in the last 24hrs ❄️❄️❄️ #SkiSilverStar

Posted by SilverStar Mountain Resort on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed five centimetres in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 157 cm.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received 31 cm in the last 24 hours with a base depth of 222 cm.

Today will be one of the deepest days of the season so far. Gnorm's been burried TWICE since yesterday morning! ❄️
Snow Report 👉http://bit.ly/2fBDzBt
#Revelstoked

Posted by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Thursday, January 25, 2018

Apex Mountain Resort saw eight centimetres of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with an alpine snow base of 187 cm.

If you are looking for us today, you'll find us here having a POW day under sunny skies!

Posted by Apex Mountain Resort on Thursday, January 25, 2018

While Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort saw a whopping 38 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours, now boasting an alpine snow base of 178 cm.

Looking amazing at 9:30

Posted by Baldy Mountain Resort on Thursday, January 25, 2018

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

