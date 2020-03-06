Another policy-breaking pot shop proposed in Kelowna

Since its implementation, the 500-metre policy has proven divisive within council

Another policy-breaking cannabis store will make its way before Kelowna city council this Monday (March 9).

The store is proposed for 1525 Dilworth Drive and is located just 488 metres from an approved establishment located at Dilworth Shopping Centre — just 12 metres shy of the city’s 500-metre policy set to avoid clustering of multiple pot stores in the same area.

City staff is recommending non-support for the store.

Since its implementation, the 500-metre policy has proven divisive within council.

In October 2019, a shop on Bernard Avenue was approved despite being within the allowable limit of another shop. This was the first time council had to make a decision surrounding the policy.

Last month another store came before council, proposed for the Willow Park Shopping Centre in Rutland just 110 metres away from an already up and running shop. That one was denied by council.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, who ended up on the defeated side of both votes, said context needs to be taken into account with these kinds of proposals.

Of the 20 approved shops in Kelowna, only two have received a licence to sell from the government.

READ MORE: Kelowna council denies proposed provincial pot shop

cannabis

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
