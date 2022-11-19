Another structure fire in Vernon

A fire on Willow Park Road is the third structure fire in the area since Friday morning

Another structure has caught fire in Vernon, this time in the Okanagan Landing area.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services crews are at Willow Park Road attending to the residential structure fire just before 4 p.m. RCMP, bylaw and BC Ambulance Service are also on scene.

Willow Park Road was closed to traffic as of 4:40 p.m. Members of the public are asked to stay away from Okanagan Landing Road near the turnoff to Tronson Road to keep the area clear for emergency responders to access the site.

Smoke could be seen above the 2500 block of Willow Park Road, where the sound of an explosion was reported.

A mobile home and a pair of recreational vehicles were destroyed by the blaze.

“Crews worked quickly to bring the fast-moving fire under control, however, the mobile home and two recreational vehicles that were on the same property will be a total loss,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Thanks to the efforts and precision of the crews though, the fire was contained to the single property and did not extend to any other nearby structures.”

Paramedics are assessing two occupants of the mobile home, who were already outside when crews arrived.

It is unknown whether any injuries happened as a result of the blaze.

“Emergency Support Services has been called and will be providing assistance to the residents of the home,” said Hofsink.

Three fire apparatus and 13 firefighters are on scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This fire comes after another blaze took place at Vernon’s Canadian Tire in the early hours of Saturday morning, and on Friday morning a third structure fire broke out on Flamingo Way in Coldstream, destroying a trailer home.

Brendan Shykora

