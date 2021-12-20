Another suspicious fire at abandoned home in Rutland

Fire at an abandoned single-family home on 1200 block of Leathead Rd the second time this month

Fire on 1200 block of Leathead at abandoned home for the second time this month (Jen Zielinski)

There is a suspicious house fire across from the Toyota dealership on Leathead Rd.

The road is blocked at Lester and Leathead. Traffic is congested in both directions.

Flames are visible, and crews are attacking the fire from outside the building.

Leathead Road blocked at Lester due to house fire. The same home had a suspicious blaze last week pic.twitter.com/1rm7XlBk9v — Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) December 20, 2021

This is the second time the fire department has been called to a fire at this property in the past month.

The house has been boarded up and is considered abandoned.

Six fire trucks are on the scene to manage the blaze.

READ MORE: Update: Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHouse fire