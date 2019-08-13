Friends and family will gather on Wednesday to share stories about Abby Barker. (Abby Barker/Facebook)

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Students in the Victoria-area community of Langford are mourning the loss of another classmate to a suspected overdose.

The RCMP were called to a home in Langford last Thursday afternoon after the sudden death of a teenage girl.

Authorities did not confirm her identity or cause of death, but friends and family later identified her on social media as Abby Barker, saying she died of what they believed to have been a drug overdose.

They plan to hold a pre-memorial Wednesday afternoon to share treasured stories about her life.

RELATED: Teen’s sudden death in Langford prompts RCMP investigation

A spokesperson for the Sooke School District would not comment on a specific case, but said in such case, a critical incident response team is sent to support staff, students and parents.

Island Health has issued a warning that overdoses in Greater Victoria doubled in the past week because of a stronger supply of drugs.

READ MORE: Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered

Carfentanil was detected in some of the drugs tested, but Island Health said staff couldn’t be certain the powerful opioid was responsible for the increase in overdoses.

It has been just over a year since the sudden death of 16-year-old Dorrian Wright, also of Langford. On June 3, 2018, the Grade 10 student at Belmont Secondary died of what family and friends said was a suspected overdose.

The coroner’s official investigation has yet to be completed.

READ MORE: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

READ MORE: Parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Earlier that same year, 16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died from an opioid overdose. The boy was found unresponsive with a fatal mixture of drugs in his system on April 20, 2018, in his family’s Oak Bay home.

READ MORE: Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of Oak Bay teen

In 2016, two Victoria High School students died of opioid overdoses as well, followed by 17-year-old Heather McLean of Esquimalt, who died from an overdose during the 2017 Easter long weekend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan child amputee aims to inspire others

Just Posted

One cyclist dead after being struck by a semi-truck in Kelowna

The man was 69-years-old

Calling all alumni: Vermon trumpet band seeks former members for Winter Carnival

It’s the return of a piece of Vernon history that was a parade highlight for nearly 50 years

Vernon kids triathlon sets September date

The always-anticipated, incredibly well-attended Paradigm Naturopathic event goes Sunday, Sept. 8

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: air quality statement narrowed, mix of sun and cloud

Your weather report for Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

Vernon filmmaker rides into 3rd at Reel Peach Film Festival

Stirling Peters and competitive racer Jacob Tooke race down Silver Star just in time for dinner

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Okanagan child amputee aims to inspire others

The 13-year-old spends her youth defying a disability

One dead in two-vehicle crash overnight in Central Okanagan

A 30-year-old male from Burnaby was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Okanagan hotel owner cares for his residents but not much else

Resident of the motel said she would be on the streets if it weren’t for Fleihan

Bylaw changes to allow suites and breweries in downtown Summerland

Bylaw amendments brought forward at Aug. 11 municipal council meeting

Summerland cannabis application receives unanimous council support

Downtown business is third application to come before council

Wildfire crews credited with saving Okanagan raptor rehab centre

The manager of SORCO is thanking the B.C. Wildfire Service crews for helping save the facility

Most Read