Another ‘unexpected’ doctor shortage closes Oliver hospital’s emergency room

It’s the room’s second closure in four nights

Interior Health says an “unexpected” doctor shortage closed the Oliver hospital’s emergency room overnight Wednesday, March 29.

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) had its second closure in four nights, with services unavailable starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Patients were taken to the Penticton Regional Hospital.

All other inpatient services continued as normal at SOGH.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility, Interior Health said.

Oliver hospital’s emergency room also closed overnight Saturday, March 25, through to 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 26.

The emergency room at SOGH has closed several times over the years, due to staffing shortages.

Oliver mayor Martin Johansen told the Western News in September that working with the B.C. government in addressing the challenges associated with health care is more critical now than it has been in the past.

