Another Vernon school added as COVID-19 exposures mutiply across B.C.

Over 1,000 school exposures logged province-wide since the start of the school year ‘and it is only early October’

This time last year, there were 101 coronavirus exposure events recorded at schools throughout the province.

One year later, there have been more than 1,036.

“We have logged over 1,000 school exposures since the start of the school year and it is only early October,” the BC School Covid Tracker tweeted Oct. 6.

The Tracker is run by two Lower Mainland moms, who voluntarily keep track of the province’s exposures.

“That is over 1,000 sick children and school staff and even more family members that have gotten sick because of schools without adequate safety measures. Let that sink in.”

So far this year there have been 441 schools with COVID-19, according to the Tracker.

“Last year at this time we had 84 schools with COVID.”

Vernon’s Harwood Elementary was added to Interior Health’s school exposure list, as of Wednesday, Oct. 6. The exposure is reported to have taken place Sept. 28 and 29.

Exposures are also listed at J.W. Inglis Elementary in Lumby from Sept. 27 and 29; Ellison Elementary Sept 23 and 24; Cherryville Elementary Sept. 22-24 and 27-29; St. James School Sept. 22-24 and 29; and Vernon Christian School Sept. 28 and 29.

