Second wildfire sparks in one day in North Okanagan near Armstrong

BC Wildfire is on scene of a 5 ha. blaze near Armstrong

A wildfire that sparked just nine kilometres east of Armstrong has grown to five hectares over just several hourson Friday evening (Aug 19).

BC Wildfire is responding to the Vlem Creek blaze that is burning in heavy timber with visible candling.

The fire can be seen by the communities surrounding Armstrong. Crews are on scene, as are air tankers and helicopters.

This is the second blaze to start in the North Okanagan on Friday.

BC Wildfire along with local fire departments responded to smoke at Cosens Bay, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, at about 3 p.m.

The Cosens Creek blaze is now an estimated 4.6 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

