GSAR is employing helicopters in the search for missing teen in Manning Park. File photo

GSAR is employing helicopters in the search for missing teen in Manning Park. File photo

Another young man missing in Manning Park

GSAR employs helicopters to locate 19-year-old

Helicopters are flying over Manning Park today, Friday, June 11, searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the missing teen is from Montreal and moved to the park five days ago for a job.

“He was not dressed for the environment,” said Hughes. “He was wearing shorts.”

The man went missing at about 1 p.m. on June 10 but managed to contact family and friends by cell phone from an unspecified mountain peak. He indicated he was lost.

Contact soon ceased. “We believe his phone died,” said Hughes.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue is conducting the search.

This situation coincides with a fresh search effort by the family of Jordan Naterer, 25, who went missing in Manning Park in October 2020.

Beginning Friday, June 11, a team from Please Bring Me Home is searching new areas of the park using canine teams.

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

Specialist team with canines will join the search for missing Manning Park hiker

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Infamous anti-vax Kelowna gym goes out of business
Next story
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Just Posted

A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

The young child has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the incident on main street

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

An injured bear is being sought in Lake Country with an arrow in its left shoulder. (Conservation Officer photo)
Injured bear with arrow in shoulder sought in Lake Country

Conservation Officers ask residents to be on the lookout for the animal

Vernon hockey product Andrew Ebbett has retired as a player and has moved into the front office of his former club team, SC Bern, in Bern, Switzerland, as he was named the club’s new general manager. (Hockey Canada Images)
Vernon hockey star moves into Swiss club front office

Olympian Andrew Ebbett named general manager of club team in Bern, Switzerland, where he starred for five years

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 21, 2021. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Artists wanted for Vernon gallery’s parkade party

Riot on the Roof returns to the Neon Gardens for 13th year this August

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Cruise ship passengers arrive at the port of Ketchikan, Alaska in 2018. Cruise lines have begun booking passengers for trips from Seattle to Alaska as early as this July, bypassing B.C. ports that are not allowed to have visitors until March 2022 under a Canadian COVID-19 restrictions. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire)
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure

An employee holds a lower THC strand of marijuana at their store in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Guns, $60K worth of pot products seized in commercial bust: Vancouver police

‘Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city poses a risk to the public,’ says Const. Tania Visintin

(Clint Trahan photo)
Penticton looking for perfect place to construct new mountain bike park

Mountain bike tourism in B.C. has been on the rise in recent years

One of the five vehicles involved in an incident on Highway 97 north of Okanagan Falls on June 10. (Facebook)
Police searching for car that caused 5-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls

No serious injuries were reported despite the number of vehicles involved

This young fledgling white raven was spotted in the Coombs area on May 16. (Mike Yip photo)
Expert says 2 sets of parents producing rare white ravens on Vancouver Island

One of the iconic birds is currently recovering at wildlife centre after being rescued

Most Read