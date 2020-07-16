Racist graffiti was discovered on a plaque in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday. This explicit language in the photo has been blurred. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Racist graffiti was discovered in a Lower Mainland park this past weekend.

At least one historical plaque in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge was damaged with black marker or crayon reading “F*** Blck [sic] Lives”.

It is unclear if racist graffiti appeared elsewhere in the park.

“There was some graffiti on the bandstand and there has been the theft of some of the plaques, but the two things might not be, and are likely not, related,” said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities for Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation & Culture.

RELATED: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Last week, as part of the regular maintenance of Memorial Peace Park, a staff member noted that there was some graffiti markings on the bandstand on the concrete surface, Richmond explained.

There were six markings in total.

City staff began cleaning off the graffiti on Tuesday using a power-washer and returned on Wednesday to do an overall washing of the bandstand and the surrounding site.

RELATED: Maple Ridge BIA: Tagging doubled in downtown core

General clean-ups, said Richmond are part of the regular maintenance of the park and just had to be moved forward by one week because of the graffiti.

The removal of the dedication plaques is an ongoing issue and is separate from the graffiti.

Five plaques were reported missing last November, said Richmond, and 12 went missing in January, which prompted police to open a file on the matter.

Currently staff are looking at options, in consultation with the Maple Ridge Concert Band Society, on a long term solution to recognize the contributions of donors rather than plaques that will reduce the opportunity for theft, said Richmond.

The graffiti was reported to the Ridge Meadows RCMP through their online reporting system by a Maple Ridge resident as mischief or theft under $5,000.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridgeracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Six affordable homes slated for Lumby
Next story
Russian hackers seeking to steal COVID-19 vaccine data: intel agencies

Just Posted

Vernon Performing Arts Centre rolls forward amid COVID-19

VDPAC looks to reopen for small-scale performance and added online opportunities

Thompson Okanagan tourism takes a hit

Lack of international travelers coming to the region causing a devastating impact

Younger volunteers needed at Lake Country health centre to drive seniors to Vernon appointments

The centre, which reopened July 13, is short on volunteers due to pandemic-related protocols

Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in Lumby motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Summerland family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Rainy, cooler weather reducing forest fire activity in Okanagan

Kamloops Fire Centre reports fewer than average fires this year as of mid-July

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Suspected rattlesnake bite sends Kamloops woman to hospital

The woman was bitten in a wooded area at the entrance to Cooney Bay

Kamloops man charged in connection with death of Alberta man

Dale Topalinski, 58, was apprehended in Kamloops on July 8

Mental health issue at Penticton City Hall draws police presence

City of Penticton says everyone is now believed to be safe and the situation is resolved

Most Read