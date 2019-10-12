Anti-police profanity appears overnight in Salmon Arm skatepark

Park goers say the paint was still wet

Skateboarders at a Salmon Arm skate park say anti-police graffiti appeared overnight.

The graffiti was sprayed in several locations around the Salmon Arm skate park next to Blackburn Park. In three places the phrase “F***12” was painted, a hashtag which was used to celebrate the execution-style murder of New York Police Department officers in 2014.

On Saturday, Oct. 12 several young park-goers remarked on the profanity.

“Not really pleasant, nobody really likes it,” said 11-year-old Aaron Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s grandmother also felt uncomfortable seeing the recent graffiti.

“I don’t like it because the kids that are doing it are probably older than the ones that come and use the park so we don’t need to have profanity written all over where they’re skating or anything,” Darlene Hutchinson said.

