‘Anyone missing a sailboat?’ asks Vernon man

Adventure Bay resident wakes to mystery boat banging into dock

An Adventure Bay resident asks if anyone in Vernon is missing their sailboat after waking Dec. 16, 2020, to find it at his dock. (Contributed)

An Adventure Bay resident woke up to a boat banging against the dock Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t his boat.

Now, Sheldon Marcotte is asking area residents if they’re missing anything.

The vessel, the Fuerteventura, has been in place at the Kestrel Place dock since before 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

To connect with the homeowner, contact editor@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: Company tunes out veteran Vernon radio announcer

READ MORE: Vernon mayor hints at province’s interest in Chelsea Estate lands

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.