An Adventure Bay resident asks if anyone in Vernon is missing their sailboat after waking Dec. 16, 2020, to find it at his dock. (Contributed)
‘Anyone missing a sailboat?’ asks Vernon man
Adventure Bay resident wakes to mystery boat banging into dock
An Adventure Bay resident woke up to a boat banging against the dock Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t his boat.
Now, Sheldon Marcotte is asking area residents if they’re missing anything.
The vessel, the Fuerteventura, has been in place at the Kestrel Place dock since before 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
