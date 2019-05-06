file photo- Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Apartment fire in Kelowna caused by air conditioner

There were several items up against the air conditioner

All tennants and their animals are safe after an apartment fire that happened yesterday.

At 4:40p.m. May 5, the Kelowna Fire Department recieved several calls reporing a fire on the fourth story balcony of an apartment building at The Verve in Glenmore.

READ MORE: GoFundMe campaign to help family who lost home in fire

When crews arrived, platoon captain, Kelly Stephens said that there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the balcony.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames that they said were caused by items left up against an air conditioner.

