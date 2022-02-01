A Monday morning blaze inside a downtown apartment building left Vancouver dealing fourth fire-related death in just 24 hours (Black Press file photo).

A Monday morning blaze inside a downtown apartment building left Vancouver dealing fourth fire-related death in just 24 hours (Black Press file photo).

Apartment fire kills Vancouver man, city’s fourth fire-related death in 24 hours

Woman managed to escape the flames by climbing out of the window and into a neighbouring suite

Fire officials say a Monday morning blaze inside a downtown apartment building killed a Vancouver man, the fourth fire-related death in just 24 hours in the city after a house fire killed claimed three family members the day before.

Assistant Chief Ken Gemmill says crews were called to the highrise around 6 a.m., finding flames and smoke coming from a fourth-floor unit with a man still inside.

He says crews rescued and worked to revive the man, who was suffering from extensive burns and smoke inhalation, but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gemmill says the burning unit didn’t have a balcony, but a woman managed to escape the flames by climbing out of the window and into a neighbouring suite.

He says he spoke to the woman before she was taken to the hospital, but he didn’t have further details on her condition.

Gemmill says the cause of the fire is under investigation and did not appear suspicious.

The building’s fire alarm system was functioning, he said in an interview, though as an older construction it didn’t have a sprinkler system and it wasn’t known if smoke detectors inside the suite were working.

No other residents were injured, he said, but 22 people have been displaced from their units due to fire or smoke damage.

Many of the same firefighters at the scene Monday had also responded to a blaze inside a home in the city’s east end that killed a child, their mother and grandfather around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Gemmill added.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 3 people, including a child, killed in ‘devastating’ East Vancouver fire

Previous story
BC Securities Commission orders Shuswap man to pay penalty, pause market activities
Next story
Armstrong Pride launches website, continues fundraising concert series

Just Posted

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)
RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

RCMP Appreciation Day Vernon committee members Guy Bailey (from left), Steve Fleck, Teresa Ann Durning Harker, Martin von Holst and Andrew Wylie celebrate the acknowledgement in 2020. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op's Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an "average day" $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative reaches 100 years

(numinwords.com)
Morning Start: All numbers before 1,000 don’t contain the letter A