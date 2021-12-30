Apex Mountain bistro latest to be sidelined by potential COVID exposure

Local ski resorts are being hit hard by staffing shortages

Edge Bistro at the base of Apex Mountain will be closed until Jan. 3 for an abundance of caution after potential COVID exposure. (Facebook)

The Edge Bistro at Apex Mountain is the latest business to be sidelined by a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The popular ski bistro took to Facebook on Dec. 30 to make the announcement.

“With an abundance of caution, The Edge Bistro will be closing until Jan. 3rd,” Edge Bistro posted.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we look forward to being back in action soon.”

This comes after the Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex temporarily closed for a few days out of an abundance of caution due to potential COVID-19 exposures. The ski mountain restaurant opened again on Dec. 30.

Local ski resorts are experiencing staffing challenges across the board. The Mountain Shop at Apex had to cancel boot fitting appointments until further notice due to temporary staffing shortages, said the Apex Mountain Facebook page.

The demo program is closed and mounting or remount of skis will be delayed until further notice.

There is a limit of four people in the shop.

“Please be patient with our staff, you will be helped. Thanks for supporting us in those challenging times,” the post read.

Despite the staff shortages conditions are all-time. The mountain just got 11 centimetres of fresh powder overnight Thursday and the temperatures have warmed up to around -17 C with sunny skies.

Manning Park Resort is also experiencing severe staffing shortages.

On Dec. 29 Manning Park Resort posted to their Facebook page about their staffing issues.

“Due to significant staffing shortages, we will be running with limited operations until further notice.”

