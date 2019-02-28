Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

A decision is expected today in the appeal of a Calgary couple found guilty of killing their diabetic teenage son.

Emil and Rodica Radita are challenging a first-degree murder conviction two years ago in the death of 15-year-old Alexandru.

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds when he died in 2013 of complications from untreated diabetes and starvation.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner convicted the Raditas and sentenced them to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

They filed separate notices of appeal the following month.

Rodica Radita argued that the judge showed bias by crying during the trial.

“I am not guilty of murdering my son, and the judge finding that I am shows that she did not look at all of the evidence,” she said in a handwritten note when she filed her appeal.

When Horner handed down her verdict, she said the couple was in gross denial of Alexandru’s disease.

“Children in Canada rarely die from diabetes, but proper treatment requires due diligence,” the judge said.

READ MORE: Calgary woman convicted with husband in son’s murder files appeal

READ MORE: ‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk kids

Horner said it appeared that Alexandru had not received proper care for years, even though the Raditas were fully trained in how to look after him.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister
Next story
Vernon dance instructor remembered with love

Just Posted

Vernon blowing down myths of vaping

Talk targets teens who use e-cigarettes and cannabis

Family with Vernon ties warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

March madness at SilverStar

The first annual Seismic Mountain Festival also kicks off March 22.

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Environment Canada has a lot of snow warnings, so get ready to shovel

Expect cold and snow ahead.

Coldstream swimmer part of Canadian championship

Meredith Levorson helped UBC Thunderbirds win second straight U Sports CIS women’s swim title

Vernon students “Cook it, Try it, Like it”

Hillview Elementary grade 4/5 class learn about healthy eating through a Food Action Society initiative.

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

Okanagan School of the Arts may cease operations

Board says it’s unable to raise monetary support to continue, may terminate Shatford lease

Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister

The side deal between the U.S. and Mexico appeared to blindside the Trudeau government

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Big White hosts international ski championships in 2020

The World Airline Ski Championships come to the Okanagan

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Most Read