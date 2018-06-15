Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

Okanagan Equestrian Society vs. City of Vernon

The long-running legal battle over Kin Racetrack isn’t over yet.

The Okanagan Equestrian Society has filed a notice of appeal with the BC Court of Appeal. This follows the May 15 judgement which sided with the City of Vernon.

See: Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in track battle.

The legal battle has been drawn out since before 2010 when the society was evicted from Kin Race Track and then took the city to court. Final arguments from the City of Vernon and the Okanagan Equestrian Society were presented in a New Westminster court Sept. 28 and 29, 2017.

But the OES is not satisfied with the judgement and is now appealing.

Vernon mayor Akbal Mund says the city cannot comment at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

Just Posted

Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

Okanagan Equestrian Society vs. City of Vernon

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

Lake Country stations have fuel, amid recent gas shortage

Reader told ‘all stations out’ as they tried to fuel up in Lake Country Friday morning

Music school celebrates in old-fashioned style

PHOTOS: Vernon Music School Country Fair

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Goodwin booked for North Okanagan Hoops and Hustle

Basketball camp enters 33rd season at Fulton Secondary

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

She was with a group of people from Kamloops at Wells Gray Park when she fell about 500 feet to her death

Carnival extends age limit for queens program

Vernon Winter Carnival’s Queen Silver Star Excellence Program open until June 22 for young women 15-19

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Most Read