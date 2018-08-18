Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

The Apple Triathalon’s Saturday event has been cancelled due to poor air quality.

Race director Susie Ernsting said the air quality is causing health concerns for the athletes, volunteers and staff.

READ MORE: Apple Triathlon organizers to keep a close eye on air quality

“We’re still planning on racing tomorrow, air quality dependent, but we’re moving forward with our plans in the hopes that the air quality improves,” she said.

Although the Elite/U-23/Junior National Championships have been cancelled, race officials are planning to conduct a CAMTRI sprint race for both men and women Sunday, Aug. 19.

“All CAMTRI athletes are permitted to withdraw from the race with no penalties and return home if they choose to do so. Athletes who would like to be withdrawn from the start list are being asked to do so by Saturday at 1:30 p.m.,” according to a press release.

“The ITU and Triathlon Canada have removed all eligibility requirements tied to this race. Triathlon Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee will adjust the Pan American Games selection criteria for Canadian athletes. Triathlon Canada will update all impacted participants, along with its provincial partners, as soon as the new criteria is completed.”

READ MORE: Okanagan air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

“Athletes are encouraged to remain indoors. Race packages can be picked up Sunday starting at 8:45 a.m. in the athlete’s lounge,” the release said.

This year’s event is particularly special as it was chosen by Triathlon Canada as the national championship at the 35th-anniversary event.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Just Posted

Vehicle accident closes highway near Enderby

Highway 97A is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

Okanagan air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Kelowna - Avoid strenuous exercise outside today

Vipers’ sale rumours heat up

Ferner goes into camp without a contract

More wildfires discovered near Lumby, Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, Mabel Creek blaze creeps towards lake

Two accidents past Cherryville

Highway 6 reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

Armed Troops in Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Thousands to attend funeral service for officers killed in Fredericton shooting

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Evacuation alert issued due to wildfire near Princeton

The RDOS has issued alerts for properties in the electoral areas

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada paid for study to understand Canadian attitudes

These are the highest-paid actresses of 2018

In its list released this week Forbes said all 10 earned a total of $186 million before tax

Most Read