Vernon pool closure scheduled

Repairs need to be made to a cooling system in the lap pool air handling unit before warmer weather hits.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed Monday, April 22 for maintenance.

Repairs need to be made to a cooling system in the lap pool air handling unit (AHU) prior to the onset of warmer weather. It is estimated that the repair will take 8-16 hours to complete.

In order to complete the repair the AHU needs to be turned off which may impact the air quality in the pool area. In order to maintain the comfort and safety of the pool patrons and staff the pool is being closed to public for the day.

