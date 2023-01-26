A cold spell is forecasted for much of B.C. starting Friday, Jan. 27, including the Okanagan. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Arctic air invasion to sweep across Okanagan, Shuswap

Temperatures will be ‘10 to 20 degrees colder than normal’ beginning late Friday, Jan. 27

Environment Canada says a cold spell is in the forecast for much of the Okanagan starting late Friday, Jan. 27, with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

A special cold-weather statement is in effect for Vernon, Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Penticton and its surrounding areas, as people across B.C. prepare for an arctic-air invasion beginning Friday night.

While temperatures could reach up to 7 C on Thursday and Friday, Environment Canada projects numbers to dip as low as -11 C on Saturday night.

“A short period of gusty winds will accompany the cold air’s arrival through the Interior, and may combine with snow leading to a brief period of blowing snow Saturday,” the federal agency writes in its statement.

Environment Canada adds that temperatures will remain below zero across the Okanagan through the end of January.

“Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, in early February, however, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

Although sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, the federal agency says daytime highs will only reach up to -7 C.

Penticton has yet to record a daily temperature of below zero during January. In Kelowna and Vernon, as of Jan. 26, it’s happened on two and three days, respectively.

“Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning overnight Friday, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January,” Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada weather

