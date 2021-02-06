Arctic winds to chill Okanagan next week

Environment Canada is forecasting unseasonably cold temperatures starting Monday through next week

A special weather statement has been issued for the Okanagan as an Arctic front is due to chill the region next week.

On Saturday afternoon Environment Canada said the valley will turn cold with Arctic air moving throughout B.C.

“Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions will begin throughout BC. Cold Arctic air is currently pushing southwards across the BC Interior, and towards the BC coast through the remainder of the weekend,” the agency said.

The cold air will be swirling throughout the province by Monday and persist for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.

On Saturday the Okanagan and Shuswap regions got a healthy dose of snow.

READ MORE: Fresh snow falls on much of Okanagan and Shuswap

READ MORE: Highway 97A reopens after vehicle recovery

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather