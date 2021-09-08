UPDATE: Collision causes power outage to areas of Shuswap

It’s unclear when the power will be restored

UPDATE: 3:09 p.m.

The cause of a power outage that put more than 2,400 BC Hydro customers in the dark is due to a collision in the Shuswap.

Power is estimated to be restored at 3:30 p.m.

More than 2,400 BC Hydro customers are in the dark in the Shuswap.

The outage occurred just after 1 p.m. Wednesday and the cause is currently under investigation.

The power is out from Highway 97 at Salmon River Road, north past Silver Creek to the perimeter of Salmon Arm’s downtown, just south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

A BC Hydro crew is assigned to the scene however has not yet arrived.

It’s unclear when power will be restored.

Crews will be working to restore outages impacting 2,476 customers in #SalmonArm and the surrounding areas. Updates will be shared here: https://t.co/kgkrS1kFii pic.twitter.com/qPUMbCaRwv — BC Hydro (@bchydro) September 8, 2021

