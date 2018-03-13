Arena expansion on time, budget

Kal Tire Place expansion also includes name; to be released at later date

The second arena being constructed at Kal Tire Place is on time, on budget and has a name, though that will be revealed at a later date. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

It’s on time, on budget and it has a name.

Ten months into the construction phase, the arena expansion at Kal Tire Place is moving forward.

“All exterior windows have been installed and the exterior entry and exit doors and large overhead doors are scheduled to be installed this week,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services for the City of Vernon.

The project was able to get a grant from BC Hydro to purchase high-efficiency hot-water tanks which have been installed, meaning 95 per cent of the new arena’s HVAC systems are 95 per cent complete.

The change rooms have been primed, and painting is scheduled for this week.

A preliminary meeting is slated for Thursday to discuss installing the concrete ice slab.

“Work on the slab is tentatively schedule for mid-April,” said Ross. “The installation of the slab is a significant milestone in the building of the arena.”

Ross said the City of Vernon and Kal Tire have reached an agreement about the name of the new facility, and locations for the installation of signage.

The name, however, is being kept a secret for the time being.

“A media release will be sent out to announce the name when the signage is ready to be installed,” said Ross.

Asked by a Vernon councillor if a walking track would be part of the new facility, Ross said it had been planned but a cost of $250,000 wiped that out.

Recreation services has looked at adding a rubberized surface to the concourse at Kal Tire Place but nothing is imminent.

The new facility is slated to open Sept. 1.