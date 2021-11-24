Canadian armed forces prepare for more possible flooding in Princeton, Wednesday, Nov. 24. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Canadian armed forces prepare for more possible flooding in Princeton, Wednesday, Nov. 24. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Armed forces fill sandbags in Princeton, against threat of another flood

A platoon from Edmonton has been deployed to the town

Just hours after it was confirmed that members of the Canadian Armed Forces were being deployed to Princeton, a platoon of soldiers was hard at the job, filling sandbags behind the Princeton fire hall, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

WATCH THE VIDEO

According to Mayor Spencer Coyne, predicted weather events could causing flooding of the Tulameen River for a second time, following the devastating events of Sunday, Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, work continues to shore up the Tulameen dike, which was destroyed last week. Funds for a temporary dike replacement, $185,000, were approved by the province earlier this week.

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

Related: VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos

Related: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. records 9 more deaths, 322 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday
Next story
Summerland council to revisit scope of solar project

Just Posted

From left: Jim Cotter, Grant Olsen, Andrew Nerpin and Trevor Miyahara. This curling team from Vernon won the first-ever Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic, which was held at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre from Nov. 17 to 19, 2021. (Doug Murray image)
’Competition at an extremely high level’: Vernon team wins Curl BC event in Salmon Arm

Princeton is experiencing an outpouring of support, with businesses and private residents delivering hot meals to those in need, taking in their neighbours who are evacuated, and industry is stepping forward. Weyerhaeuser Mill has provided equipment for clean up and Copper Mountain Mine supplied materials to shore up the banks of the Tulameen. Th mine also trucked in space heaters and blankets, which they are distributing for free, and it's also hosted free BBQ's, in Veteran's Square, over the past two days, while giving away bottled water. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov.18.
Vernon credit union backs Red Cross flood relief efforts in B.C.

Dot, In Kelowna, is just one of the bunnies needing a foster home in the Okanagan. (BC SPCA photo)
SPCA ‘hopping’ to find rabbit foster homes in Vernon

Columnist and physiotherapist Cheryl Witter from Spine and Sports Physical Therapy and Massage Therapy (right) works on one of her first long-haul COVID-19 patients, Tamsen White. (Dawn Doyle photo)
COLUMN: Vernon physiotherapist assists with post-COVID-19 rehab