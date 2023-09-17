Vancouver police arrested a 31-year-old man on Sept. 15 at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park after he allegedly breached the venue’s fence and began to approach the stage carrying two edged weapons. (Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Instagram)

Vancouver police arrested a 31-year-old man on Sept. 15 at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park after he allegedly breached the venue’s fence and began to approach the stage carrying two edged weapons. (Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Instagram)

Armed man breaches fence at Russell Peters comedy show in Vancouver

31-year-old caught by security on way to stage

A man carrying two edged weapons breached the fence at a Russell Peters outdoor comedy show Friday night (Sept. 15) and began approaching the stage before security caught him.

Vancouver police officers were also working at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park, and took the man into custody around 9:30 p.m. Jacques Louis-Martin Letendre, 31, has since been charged with uttering threats, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

No one was harmed and the show went on without disruption, according to Chris Schoengut, the vice president of event management company Trixstar LIVE. He said about 7,500 were in attendance that night.

VPD Media Relations Officer Sgt. Steve Addison said their investigation is ongoing on the suspect’s motive is unknown.

READ ALSO: Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Vancouver police

