Armed Troops in Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Members of 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry prepare modular shelters as a temporary camp at the Vernon Cadet Training Center after conducting a road move of vehicles and equipment from Edmonton, Alberta on Aug. 16 during Operation LENTUS. (Image by MCpl Gerald Cormier, 3rd Cdn Div Public Affairs) Copyright 2018, DND/MND

Operation Lentus has landed, in the Okanagan.

With a state of emergency underway in B.C., the Canadian Armed Forces have come to lend a hand.

Dozens of green trucks drove over from Edmonton Thursday and Friday, arriving in Vernon, where the B.C. Dragoons Armoury will act as a staging ground. Some elements may also stage out of Kelowna and Merritt.

“The Primary Reserve from British Columbia as well as Canadian Rangers will deploy along with the initial troops from CFB Edmonton,” said Major Lena Angell. “As citizens of the Province of B.C., Army Reservists and Canadian Rangers are motivated to help Canadians in their time of need and will initially augment the Immediate Reaction Unit that is surging now in to the affected area. We are continuously planning and assessing to determine the best composition of our force.”

The first wave of approximately 100 soldiers from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, from one Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group departed Edmonton, AB, on Wednesday, Aug. 15. The group deployed with approximately 50 support vehicles consisting of medium and heavy transportation trucks, ambulances maintenance and utility vehicles.

The second wave of soldiers from one Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group departed Edmonton Thursday, Aug. 16, heading to Merritt.

To date one Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group has deployed approximately 170 personnel on Op Lentus.

“Over the next 24 hours CAF will continue to deploy into B.C. as tasks are identified by B.C. Wildfire Service,” Angell said Thursday. “Upon arrival, CAF members immediately transition into preparation for mop-up duties.”

It is anticipated that CAF will begin mop-up activities starting Saturday, Aug 18 at the Gottfriedsen Mountain fire near West Kelowna.

Private Logan Marion was helping to direct traffic into the staging area Thursday, seeking shade and water.

“It’s hot, dry and smoky,” said Marion, who was born and raised in Cranbrook but has been in Edmonton for the last two years.

“I’ve been on standby, four hours notice to move since Thursday (Aug. 9).”

Despite the conditions, he was happy to be back in the Okanagan, where he remembers playing football (in Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops) with his team, the Rocky Mountain Rams.

It’s unknown how long troops will be in the area on their mission to help relieve firefighters.

“Anywhere from two weeks to two months,” said Marion.

It’s a change of pace for Marion, who spends Monday to Friday, 9-5, training with the infantry third battalion.

“Other than domestic operations, we’re trained to be ready to fight,” he said.

”There’s other times where you are sleeping on the ground for two months.”

