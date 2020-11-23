Armoured truck carrying millions of dollars crashes near Princeton

The incident occurred after the truck hit an elk on the road

An armoured truck carrying millions of dollars crashed on Highway 3 east of Princeton after colliding with an elk, according to RCMP.

The accident occurred Wednesday, Nov. 18, at about 6:30 p.m.

Sgt. Rob Hughes said the truck hit the elk, and then carried on for about 100 metres into a farmer’s field.

When first responders arrived on the scene they discovered the driver bleeding from a head injury. The injured driver was transported to Penticton General Hospital.

A passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Princeton General Hospital.

The truck was towed to a secure lot, said Hughes, and was at no time left unattended.

He said the cargo was secure and could not have been accessed through the cab of the vehicle.

The exact amount of the cash in the truck was not disclosed.

