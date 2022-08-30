Armstrong about to swell with fairgoers, and vehicles

City asks fairgoers to be mindful of parking spots and others as fair returns following two-year break

The 121st Interior Provincial Exhibition returns Wednesday, Aug. 31, following a two-year hiatus. Fairgoers are asked to please park responsibly for the event, which runs until Sunday, Sept. 4. (Morning Star - file photo)

As hundreds are expected to converge on the small town of Armstrong, the city wishes Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) fairgoers a good time. But those looking for a place to park are encouraged to remain diligent and responisible when leaving their vehicles.

The 121st IPE, returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, starts Wednesday, Aug. 31, and runs through until Sunday, Sept. 4.

Armstrong’s bylaw enforcement department requires drivers to ensure vehicles are parked legally and safely.

“Please ensure you are not parked in a No Parking zone, blocking a hydrant, someone’s driveway or impeding traffic,” said community services manager Warren Smith. “If there is a safety issue because of unlawful parking, vehicles will have to be towed.”

There are several parking lots throughout the downtown area. The city encourages the support of the non-profit organizations that use additional parking lots as fundraising efforts charging minimal fees for the day.

“Many of these organizations are still recovering fiscally from the COVID-19 pandemic and value the support from fairgoers,” said Smith.

