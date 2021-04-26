An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Armstrong amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat upon by man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in handicap space

All Chelaine McInroy wanted at Vernon’s Walmart on a Saturday afternoon stop was to get groceries.

What she got instead, McInroy says, was harassed, verbally assaulted, and spat in her face.

The Armstrong amputee was parking in a handicap spot with a valid parking pass. She says a man came “storming over, screeching at me through my open window about how I clearly wasn’t disabled, that I was just faking it and taking the spot away from someone who truly needs it.”

McInroy shared her story on a Vernon and area community forum page on Facebook.

“He then spat in my face and took off,” said McInroy, 27, who lost her leg below her knee a few years ago.

The incident left McInroy shaken, but otherwise alright. However she now has to worry about exposure to COVID, and other transmittable diseases after being spat upon with some of the spit landing in her eye.

“All because I was sitting in my car, and this man couldn’t see my disability,” said McInroy. “I am lucky in that my disability is usually visible, but there are tons of disabilities that aren’t visible.

“That does not give anyone the right to harshly judge others. And it t sure as hell is never okay to assault someone like that. Because that is what it is – assault.”

McInroy filed a police report but believes nothing will come of the incident, as she says security cameras didn’t catch anything. She says she was in such a state of shock at the audacity of the suspect that she didn’t get a good physical description.

“I beg of you all, if you see something like that happen, step in and help. Or at the very least, take note of the details so hopefully, the person can later be held accountable.” A few people “turned a blind eye and walked away,” she adds. “Incidents like this are not as uncommon as you’d think. But they are so wrong, and if nobody ever does anything, it will continue to happen.

“Please, keep an open mind and know that there are a lot of things going on that you might not see or understand, but that does not give you the right to judge and act like that. And if you happen to witness a similar event, do something. The world needs more kindness, especially during these trying times.”

McInroy says she has had a few people glare or say some nasty things over parking, but it’s never before progressed to physical assault. She says she has been physically assaulted in public before, because of her disability, just not over parking. She also has a service dog who’s been kicked twice before on separate occasions.

Her story on Facebook, as of Sunday afternoon, had drawn more than 360 reactions and 120 comments.

