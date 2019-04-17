(Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong arson case pre-trial cancelled

Pre-trial is now scheduled for November 26 and the trial is set for January 6, 2020.

The pre-trial conference that was scheduled Wednesday morning in Supreme Court in Vernon for an Armstrong arson suspect was cancelled.

Colette Leneveu, born in 1958, is facing numerous counts of arson, and her trial was slated to begin May 27. She was initially charged with four counts of arson, but new charges were brought against the defendant in November.

At that time, Leneveu was charged with an additional three counts of arson in relation to inhabited property under a new file. These files were joined on March 4.

The five-day trial and Wednesday’s pre-trial conference was set for the original four counts but because files were joined, the pre-trial conference for all counts is now scheduled for Nov. 26. The trial has also been scheduled and is slated to begin Jan. 6, 2020.

According to Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, between March 8 and March 12, 2018, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

None of the charges against Leneveu have been proven in court.

