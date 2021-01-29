Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)

Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)

Armstrong boy ‘clipped’ in crosswalk: mother

Mother now urges others concerned about speeders in school zones to speak up

An Armstrong mother has taken her concerns of speeders to police and council after her son’s backpack was clipped while crossing the road in a crosswalk.

The boy told his mother this week he was crossing near Armstrong Elementary School when “someone in a black car sped through the crosswalk, clipping his backpack with the side-view mirror,” mother Holly Dalgleish said in a post warning parents.

Dalgleish is now urging other concerned residents to speak up and write to council.

She said a witness stopped to check on her son and noted he was “pretty freaked out.”

Dalgleish said she has reported the incident to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and has since spoken with the City of Armstrong.

“If you are concerned for the safety of our kids, write a letter to council and send it to info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca,” Dalgleish said. “My letter is in their inbox waiting to be read.”

School zones are a 30 km/h zone between 8-5 p.m. on school days unless otherwise posted. Speeding through a school zone can result in a fine ranging between $196-253 and cost a driver three demerit points, according to ICBC.

Black Press has reached out to police for further information.

READ MORE: Vernon author’s debut novel spins memories of Manitoba into murder mystery

READ MORE: Rash of new COVID-19 cases reported at North Okanagan schools

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. allocates $5-million towards projects in 24 provincial parks

Just Posted

Vernon’s Nya Derkach of the Fulton Maroons (with ball) has been recruited to play university hoops for the Thompson Rivers WolfPack in Kamloops. (Photo contributed)
WolfPack howling over Vernon player

Thompson Rivers University women’s basketball recruits 6-foot-1 Nya Derkach from Fulton Secondary

Vernon author Robert J. Stampe has released his debut novel, The Port, which weaves together memories of the author’s life in Manitoba and a chilling murder-mystery plot. (Contributed)
Vernon author’s debut novel spins memories of Manitoba into murder mystery

Bob Stampe’s novel, The Port, is available at local bookstores and online

Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)
Armstrong boy ‘clipped’ in crosswalk: mother

Mother now urges others concerned about speeders in school zones to speak up

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Council voted 6-1 Monday, Jan. 25, in favour of rezoning the property. (Google Maps)
Armstrong mayor explains site selection for affordable housing project

Council voted in favour to rezone parkland to make way for up to 80 affordable units

Kalamalka Secondary School is among several North Okanagan schools that have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past week, as of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Kalamalka Secondary photo)
Rash of new COVID-19 cases reported at North Okanagan schools

Schools in Vernon, Armstrong, Coldstream and Lumby have reported exposures over the past week

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Jim Lightbody. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Lottery Corp. CEO ‘blown away’ by police report of organized crime at casinos

Jim Lightbody says the corporation did everything in its power to mitigate risk of money laundering

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Zachary and his puppy buddies out for a weekly stroll on the Pitt Meadows dikes. (Special to The News)
Video of Maple Ridge pup tackling ‘brother’ goes viral on TikTok

Family were taking a walk on Pitt Meadows dikes when TikTok takedown occurred

Cobble Hill’s Malcolm Taylor was fitted with a new myoelectric arm earlier this year. (Submitted)
B.C. teen getting in touch with his new myoelectric arm

Malcolm Taylor’s prosthetic can sense and respond to muscle impulses

Wireless meter testing at a BC Hydro facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

New CleanBC industrial rates to help businesses, industries switch to electricity

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

Most Read