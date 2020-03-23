Armstrong chamber promotes fed’s call for manufacturers to produce medical supplies

Federal government reaches out to Canadian manufacturers who may be able to produce supplies amid COVID-19

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to manufacturers who could help meet Canada’s need for increased medical supplies.

In a notice to its members, echoing the Government of Canada’s call to action, the chamber asked if businesses have equipment or facilities that can be rapidly re-tooled to meet medical needs.

“Including for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks and surgical gowns; sanitizers; wipes; ventilators and other medical equipment and supplies,” the notice reads.

Businesses with skilled workers who are able to respond or be available to work under the current circumstances amid COVID-19 is also a requirement.

“We are stronger when we work together,” the notice said.

A short summary of what businesses can offer can be emailed to ic.mid-dim.ic@canada.ca.

“The plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19 directly supports businesses to rapidly scale up production or re-tool their manufacturing lines to develop products made in Canada that will help in the fight against COVID-19,” the federal government said in its call to action.

“Thank you for your commitment to the health of Canada and Canadians.”

More information can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.

