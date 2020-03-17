Armstrong chamber shuts office, visitor centre amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local Chamber of Commerce encourages local shopping among members to support through tough time

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is closing its office and the visitor centre amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, but operations will continue as usual.

“We know the ongoing situation will impact business operations, your staff and your families,” the chamber said in a statement. “You are not alone.”

The chamber staff will continue monitoring phone messages and emails on a daily basis and will continue to be in touch with its members with updates and information.

The chamber also cancelled this month’s Business after Business event and future events may also be affected.

“While these events are important for our community, our priority right now is to support our chamber members and the business community as a whole.”

Local members are encouraged to support each other.

“Check in with each other, purchase local goods or services, including take-out from our local restaurants,” the chamber said. “If you have changed your hours of operation, offer home delivery or can provide other means of support, please let us know.”

