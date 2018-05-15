Armstrong Citizen of the Year nominations open

Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year Sandy McMurray is congratulated by MP Mel Arnold at a tea Thursday hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at the museum. Now in its 43rd year, nominations for the reward remain open until June 15. (Morning Star file photo)

The time has come to crown the 43rd Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year.

“Introduced in 1975, this award recognizes selfless service by a person to the communities of Armstrong and Spallumcheen over an extended period of time,” said Andrew Laird, chamber president.

“Past winners have earned the Citizen of the Year title for a variety of reasons ranging from their lifetime devotion to one organization to their contribution to a number of causes.”

The 2018 Citizen of the Year will attend the Citizen of the Year tea, hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery June 21, where they will be honoured by previous winners and dignitaries.

This will be followed by official community recognition on Canada Day in Memorial Park.

The Citizen of the Year does have a few official duties, including honorary parade marshal for the Interior Provincial Exhibition parade Sept. 2.

A panel of judges will select a winner based on information provided on the nomination form and supporting documentation, not based on the number of votes.

“Here is your chance to do something to reward that person whose community spirit you admire and who may be unrecognized for their contribution towards making our community a great place to call home,” said Patti Noonan, chamber executive director.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the prestigious honour until June 15.

Nomination forms are available at www.aschamber.com, at Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, Okanagan Library — Armstrong or at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce office at 3550 Bridge Street.

