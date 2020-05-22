Armstrong City Hall reopens

Armstrong’s City Hall reopened May 19, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic with safety measures in place, such as a designated entrance and exit and limiting the number of customers allowed in the building. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong’s City Hall offices reopened its doors to the public on a limited basis following the May long weekend.

Full staffing resumed at city hall as of May 19, according to a report to council, and safety protocols are in place to ensure the well-being of staff and members of the public.

City hall was first closed in late March as a response to the provincial state of emergency due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, social distance markers were placed at Armstrong’s city hall entrance with signs outlining procedures.

A traffic light was installed to signal when the next customer could enter and a one-person limit is in effect for people in the entrance foyer.

A designated entrance- and exit-only were established and washrooms remain closed to the public.

In-person visits are limited to utility and tax payments, garbage stickers and dog licenses while other customer interactions are to be conducted on an appointment basis.

City of Armstrong council is recommended to accept the reopening report as information during its regular meeting May 25. Alternatively, councillors could decide to close the office once again.

