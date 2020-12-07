Armstrong closes council meetings, public hearings to residents

City of Armstrong council is closing its council meetings and public hearings to the public until further notice due to the latest provincial health order. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong council meetings and public hearings will not have the public in attendance.

The city announced the move Monday, Dec. 7, in accordance with the latest Provincial Health Order issued Dec. 2.

Regarding the scheduled council meeting for 5 p.m. today, Monday, Dec. 7, public wishing to have input into the budget process may contact Janene Felker, Chief Financial Officer by email jfelker@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca or by phone 250-546-3023 until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 to have their comments considered.

“Staff is working at setting up virtual capability for the scheduled meetings on Dec. 10 and Dec. 14,” said chief administrative officer Kevin Bertles. “The public will be allowed to attend these meetings in a virtual capacity only. Space may be limited so register early by contacting city hall, info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca or 250-46-3023.”

The City of Armstrong continues to remain flexible in order to comply with changing Public Health Orders and thanks residents for their patience while they work to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19 or upcoming council meetings, please refer to the City of Armstrong website, cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

