Armstrong Co-op backs community growth

Co-op wants to help build community spaces and projects through a grant program and Armstrong Regional Co-op is participating.

Applications are being accepted between Feb. 1 and March 2.

Co-op Community Spaces has helped protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada. Since its inception in 2015, the program has provided $8.5 million to 115 projects, including parks, greenhouses and sports fields.

This year, $150,000 is being dedicated per capital project that will bring communities together.

Capital funding between $25,000 and $150,000 per project is available and the grocer invites registered non-profit organizations and registered charities to apply.

To learn more about the program, or to apply, visit co-op.crs/communityspaces/.

