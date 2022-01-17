Armstrong council changes meeting schedule

Meetings will now be held every third Monday starting Jan. 17

The City of Armstrong is bucking a council tradition.

Out in 2022 are the twice-a-month regularly scheduled meetings of council. In are meetings to be held every third Monday starting Jan. 17. That, of course, will result in there sometimes being two meetings in a month.

“When you look at the amount of work that goes into creating the council agenda, and the amount of time our senior people are using on council meetings, we thought we would try it for a year to see if one meeting every three weeks would be more efficient for council,” said Mayor Chris Pieper.

Meetings will still start at 5 p.m. and, for now, they remain closed for in-person attendance. Residents can attend council meetings virtually via Zoom.

Pieper believes the meeting move will work.

“If there’s something we need to do, or call a special meeting, that’s in our procedural bylaw,” he said. “If we have to, we have to. It’s no big deal.”

Council will continue its long tradition of reducing the schedule in the summer months of July and August to one meeting a month.

